Visitors of Ala-Archa Park to be provided with GPS trackers

Visitors of Ala-Archa Park will be provided with GPS trackers. Emergency Situations Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev announced this at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

He said talks had been held with the park’s management following the death of a boy in Ala-Archa.

“About 7,000 people enter the park every day, but it is difficult to speak with each of them individually. Therefore, a decision has been made to register every visitor using GPS trackers. An online system will be developed to track where visitors are heading in the mountains and who they are with,” Kanatbek Chynybaev said.

He added that 297 people, including 19 foreign nationals, were rescued in Ala-Archa in 2026. In 2025, 542 people were rescued, including 68 foreigners.

Teenager Amir Kunakunov died in the Ala-Archa mountains in early November.