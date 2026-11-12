Tourism center with rescue service planned for Ala-Archa Park

A tourism center with a dedicated rescue service is planned for Ala-Archa State Nature Park. Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Tourism Development Agency and President of the Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation of Kyrgyzstan, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the federation approached the park’s management with a similar proposal four years ago.

“Seeing the growth in mass tourism and trekking, we proposed building an international mountaineering and rescue center within the park, at the Ratsek Hut and in the area of the Big Ala-Archa Glacier. Unfortunately, the main obstacle has been access to land, although we could have secured the investment. However, we will soon begin construction of an international tourism center right in Ala-Archa, with a permanent rescue service component. We are currently identifying a suitable site,” Eduard Kubatov said.

He noted that the center should have at least one permanent team of eight rescuers. Four could be deployed on rescue operations, while the other four would remain on standby in case of another emergency.

“The plan is to introduce a shift system with a 24-hour response to any emergency calls in Ala-Archa Park. Similar projects are also needed in other natural areas where mountain tourism is growing,” the official added.

On November 7, 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov went missing while descending in the area of Electro Peak in Ala-Archa Park. He managed to contact the emergency service at 112 and reported that he had lost his way and needed help. Search operations continued for several days. Rescuers found the boy’s body on November 9.

The tragedy sparked widespread public concern and raised questions about how the search and rescue operation was organized. The tourist and mountaineering community has created a Telegram channel called SOS Mountain to coordinate mountain search and rescue efforts.