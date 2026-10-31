Kyrgyzstan wins silver at Equestrian Distance Sports Tourism Championship

Kyrgyzstan has hosted its first-ever World Championship in Equestrian Distance Sports Tourism.

According to the Sports Tourism Federation, the competitions were held from October 26 to 30 in Cholpon-Ata, on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

National teams from five countries took part in the championship: Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Germany.

Participants were required to demonstrate not only their horse-riding skills but also physical endurance, tactical preparation, orienteering skills and the ability to perform under stress across various courses.

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The final standings were as follows:

Russia Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan was represented by a national team of six athletes — three men and three women.

The federation noted that the successful hosting of the first World Championship in Equestrian Distance Sports Tourism in independent Kyrgyzstan demonstrated the country's capacity to host international sporting events and promote a form of sports tourism that is still relatively new to a wider audience.