Kyrgyzstan to reduce water body buffer zones for tourist facilities threefold

Starting in 2027, the minimum distance between tourist facilities and rivers in Kyrgyzstan will be reduced from 75 to 25 meters. The new rules will be introduced as part of a pilot project and will apply only to structures made of lightweight materials. Eduard Kubatov announced this during a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov and residents of Aitmatov and Manas districts in Talas region.

The issue was raised by one of the meeting participants. He said he had invested 4.5 million soms in a tourism project but had encountered restrictions related to the water protection zone.

According to the man, a 75-meter-wide water protection zone is in place on each side of Kaiyndy River. As a result, more than 20 houses in the settlement could face demolition.

He said similar problems existed in other parts of Talas region, including Besh-Tash area and Manas Ordo complex. He asked the authorities to review the current regulations, noting that this would help develop tourism.

In response, Eduard Kubatov said Kyrgyzstan would launch a pilot project in 2027 allowing tourist facilities to be located 25 meters from rivers.

Блок YouTube

The permission will apply only to structures made of lightweight materials. They will also be required to have their own sewerage systems and local wastewater treatment facilities with sufficient capacity.

Sadyr Japarov supported the initiative, noting that the issue is relevant not only for Talas region but the entire country.

"If we want to develop domestic tourism, we really need to make this decision. Construction could be allowed at a distance of 25 meters, provided that high-quality treatment facilities are installed,” the president said.

The head of state instructed officials to implement the pilot project in 2027, stressing the need to comply with environmental requirements. According to him, every tourist facility must have its own sewerage system and treatment facilities with sufficient capacity.