The number of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan is increasing every year. Aslan Musabekov, head of the Strategic Planning Department at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan received 2.86 million tourists in 2023, compared with 5.31 million in 2025.

Musabekov noted that tourist arrivals in the country continue to grow year by year.

He explained that the number of state border crossings should not be equated with the number of tourists, as people also visit Kyrgyzstan for other purposes, including visiting relatives, conducting business and work-related trips.

The Ministry of Economy is considering ways to extend the tourist season so that Kyrgyzstan can become a year-round destination.

The official noted that the country is developing several types of tourism, including mountain, ethnographic, eco-, horseback riding and trekking tourism.