Southern bypass road to be built in Osh

A 32-kilometer southern bypass road will be built in Osh. The project includes the construction of a road, interchanges, bridges and other engineering structures.

According to the Osh City Hall, a memorandum of cooperation on the project was signed by Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev, Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev, and the director of road construction company Autobahn.

The new road is expected to reduce transit traffic on the city's central streets, improve road safety and shorten travel times.