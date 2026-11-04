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Southern bypass road to be built in Osh

14:36, 04 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A 32-kilometer southern bypass road will be built in Osh. The project includes the construction of a road, interchanges, bridges and other engineering structures.

According to the Osh City Hall, a memorandum of cooperation on the project was signed by Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev, Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev, and the director of road construction company Autobahn.

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The new road is expected to reduce transit traffic on the city's central streets, improve road safety and shorten travel times.

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