Heating to be turned on in Osh residential buildings tonight

Heating will be turned on in residential buildings of Osh on the night of November 3–4, the City Hall announced.

Residential buildings will be supplied with heat in stages. The work is expected to be completed within one to two days.

The municipal enterprise Osh Zhyluuluk Energo operates 111 boiler houses. Of these, 21 run on electricity, while the rest use coal.

The Osh City Hall previously said the heating season would begin once the average daily temperature remained at +8°C or below for five consecutive days. According to weather forecasts, this threshold was expected to be reached on November 8–10.

However, following complaints from residents about cold temperatures in their apartments, the mayor instructed officials not to wait until that date.