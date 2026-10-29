Kyrgyzstan’s construction sector posts record growth in financial results

The combined financial results of small and medium-sized construction enterprises in Kyrgyzstan increased 13-fold in 2025 compared with the previous year, according to a report published by the National Statistical Committee.

The figures are included in the committee’s statistical compendium Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in the Kyrgyz Republic, 2021–2025.

According to the agency, the construction sector recorded the most significant growth in net financial results among the economic activities covered by the report.

Overall, small and medium-sized enterprises in Kyrgyzstan ended 2025 with a positive net financial result of 140.8 billion soms, the highest figure in the past five years.

The volume of construction work also increased. In 2025, small and medium-sized businesses carried out contract work worth 263.3 billion soms. This was up 21.4 percent from 2024 and 2.3 times higher than in 2021.

Contract work performed by medium-sized enterprises doubled over the year, while the figure for small enterprises grew 1.5 times. Individual entrepreneurs, by contrast, recorded a 19 percent decline.

Investment activity also showed growth.

According to the National Statistical Committee, small and medium-sized enterprises invested 149.6 billion soms in fixed assets in 2025, up 22.8 percent from the previous year.

Housing construction remained one of the key investment priorities.