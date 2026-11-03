Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of cultural center, Eastern bypass road

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the progress of construction at several sites in Bishkek, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

He visited a cultural center being built on the site of the former Chatyr-Kul cinema.

The three-storey building, with a total area of 7,490 square meters, will include six cinema halls, a 400-seat concert hall, music and theater classrooms, a meeting hall, a food court and multipurpose spaces.

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The project also includes a two-level underground parking facility. Interior finishing work, landscaping and parking construction are currently underway. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

Kasymaliev then inspected construction of Bishkek’s Eastern bypass road. The road will be 16.2 kilometers long and have four lanes, with a 14-meter-wide roadway and 2.5-meter-wide shoulders.

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Following the inspection, Kasymaliev instructed the relevant government agencies and contractors to ensure the quality of construction work, strictly comply with applicable standards and regulations, and take all necessary measures to complete the projects on schedule.