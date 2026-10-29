40-story residential building under construction in Bishkek

Residential complexes ranging from 23 to 40 storeys are under construction in Bishkek. On October 28, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev visited four major construction sites to inspect progress, the ministry reported.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 1/3

Particular attention was drawn to Khan-Tengri multifunctional residential complex at 163 Toktonaliev Street. According to the ministry, the project comprises two 28-storey blocks and one 40-storey block. The developer is Khan-Tengri Development LLC.

The minister also inspected three other residential complexes:

Tian-Shan, at 165 Toktonaliev Street. The complex comprises eight blocks ranging from 23 to 25 storeys and includes plans for a kindergarten. Developer is Ruby Stroy LLC.

Neo City, at 22 Apsamat Masaliev Avenue. The complex consists of seven 26-storey blocks. Developer is Monarch Style LLC.

Evernew, at 259 Maldybaev Street. The complex comprises seven 24-storey blocks. Developer is Sinkhen Stroy LLC.

During the inspections, Oruntaev focused on construction quality, the use of modern technologies, compliance of building materials with established requirements, and adherence to safety regulations.

The ministry noted that the construction of high-rise buildings in Kyrgyzstan draws on international building practices, including Chinese construction methods, alongside national standards.

During the visit, the minister also attended an event marking the completion of roofing work on the 24th floor of the Evernew residential complex.

The ministry's statement did not specify when construction of the high-rise complexes is expected to be completed or which foreign technologies are being used at each site.