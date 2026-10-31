Sports complex being built on 12 hectares of land in Karakol

Construction of a modern sports complex is underway in Kashka-Suu microdistrict of Karakol. The project is funded by the Stabilization Fund, the Ministry of Construction reports.

The sports complex will cover a total area of 12 hectares. According to the architectural design, the project includes a 275-bed boarding school, a multifunctional complex with seating for 5,000 spectators built to international standards, an Olympic-standard swimming pool and a 200-bed hotel.

Construction began in June. The state-owned Kyrgyzkurulush enterprise is the general contractor.

Currently, gas concrete block walls are being laid on the fourth and fifth floors of the hotel. Reinforcement installation work is underway on the second floor of the educational and training school building and on the first floor of the dormitory building.

A total of 120 workers are currently involved in the construction project.