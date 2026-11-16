Another toll road to be built in Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan plans to build additional toll roads, including another one in Bishkek, Minister of Transport and Communications Talantbek Soltobaev told 24.kg news agency.

He recalled that the country’s first toll road project is already operational in Uzgen.

“The toll road in Kyrgyzstan has been built and commissioned in the city of Uzgen. It is a bypass road implemented by Tez Zhol company. It is now operating successfully. A private investor financed the construction using its own funds, and the investment is being recouped through toll collection,” the minister said.

According to him, the same company is currently building the southern bypass road in Bishkek, which will also be toll.

“It runs from Novopavlovka and connects to the upper microdistricts. Construction is currently underway. The private investor is also financing this project independently. In addition, another company is preparing to begin work on a section near Baytik, connecting to Bishkek–Osh road in the area of the former traffic police post. This will be the second project of its kind in our practice,” Soltobaev said.

He added that the Transport Ministry is working to implement a broader policy of introducing toll roads. Construction of additional projects is expected to begin next year, once the relevant calculations and regulations have been finalized.

“I believe toll roads are necessary. Private investors build parallel routes and offer motorists the opportunity to travel quickly and safely. Those who wish can use them, while others can continue traveling free of charge on public roads. However, every toll road must have a free state-owned alternative. Construction can begin only if this condition is met,” the minister said.