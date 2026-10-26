Osh–Kara-Suu road to be expanded to four lanes

Reconstruction of Osh–Kara-Suu road is underway in Osh region. The 18.69-kilometer section will be fully upgraded and widened to 22 meters, turning it into a four-lane road, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

The road is part of an international transport route, so the reconstruction is designed to accommodate heavy traffic, including heavy goods vehicles.

Two layers of asphalt will be laid on the road: a 9-centimeter-thick lower layer and a 6-centimeter-thick upper layer, bringing the total pavement thickness to 15 centimeters.

Three-meter-wide sidewalks and cycle lanes will also be built on both sides of the road.

A total of 120 pieces of specialized machinery and 150 workers are currently involved in the project.

The project also includes the construction of four bridges. Three have been completed, while work on the fourth is ongoing.

The reconstruction aims to improve transport links, increase road capacity and enhance traffic safety.