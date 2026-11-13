Barskoon–Bedel road to reduce cargo transport time from China by 8 hours

Transport and Communications Minister Talantbek Soltobaev told 24.kg news agency why Kyrgyzstan is building Barskoon–Bedel road through remote mountainous terrain.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan and China currently have two road transport corridors: Osh–Sary-Tash–Irkeshtam road and Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road.

“Cargo transportation volumes have increased significantly recently. Queues and traffic congestion are forming at border checkpoints. Therefore, a third checkpoint needs to be opened. This corridor will create additional opportunities for freight transportation,” the minister said.

According to him, once construction is completed, freight carriers will be able to deliver goods from Aksu, China, to Bishkek seven to eight hours faster than via Torugart. Soltobaev noted that the route will be shortened by more than 500 kilometers.

The minister added that the road is being built using funds from Kyrgyzstan’s national budget, while a Chinese company is serving as the general contractor.

The road will be approximately 161 kilometers long. It will run mainly through high-altitude terrain, with a significant part of the route lying more than 3,000 meters above sea level.

Construction officially began on August 27, 2025. The project is scheduled for completion and the road’s commissioning in 2030.