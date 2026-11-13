Balykchy–Bokonbaevo–Karakol road to be completed in 2027

Transport and Communications Minister of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Soltobaev told 24.kg news agency why construction of Balykchy–Bokonbaevo–Karakol road has been delayed and when the project is expected to be completed.

He said the section between Balykchy and Barskoon is 141 kilometers long. Initially, two major Kyrgyz companies approached the government, promising to build the road at a lower cost than foreign contractors.

“The government supported them and divided the 140-kilometer section between the two companies, giving each 70 kilometers. However, the project began with parallel design and construction, without completed design and cost-estimate documentation. They quoted an underestimated price. On top of that, the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, and fuel, metal and other construction materials became more expensive. As a result, their work was significantly delayed, the allocated funds proved insufficient, and they failed to complete construction on time. In 2024–2025, we reviewed the project with a commission, determined the estimated cost and revised prices for the remaining work. In addition, as these companies were unable to cope with the task, we brought in additional contractors,” the minister explained.

According to him, construction work intensified in 2026, and 135 kilometers of the road had been completed by the end of August. The remaining section is now being built by the Ministry of Transport using its own resources.

“Only six kilometers remain to be asphalted, and we are completing that work now. As long as the weather remains good, I think we will be able to lay all the asphalt. This was essentially the most problematic section, which could not be completed for many years,” the minister said.

He also spoke about construction on the next section of the road. Soltobaev recalled that a contractor was selected last autumn and work began on the stretch from kilometer 141 to kilometer 220.

“This year, 32 kilometers of asphalt have been laid on the section towards Karakol. Next year, by the end of the construction season, we will complete the asphalt road all the way to Karakol. Thus, the Balykchy–Bokonbaevo–Karakol road will be fully completed next year,” Soltobaev said.

Reconstruction of the 141.64-kilometer Balykchy–Bokonbaevo–Karakol road began in 2021. The road is being widened to four lanes. The Ministry of Transport had initially promised to complete the project by June 30, 2025, and later postponed the deadline to August 30, 2026.