Several earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan today

Several earthquakes have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan today, the Institute of Seismology reported.

The first earthquake was registered at 3:34 a.m. with intensity of 5.5 points at the epicenter on the 12-point MSK-64 scale.

The epicenter was located on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border, 8 kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe village, 34 kilometers southeast of Sary-Tash village, 40 kilometers southeast of Taldy-Suu village and 53 kilometers southwest of Nura village.

The earthquake's intensity in Kyrgyz settlements was recorded as follows: 5 points in Bor-Debe; around 4 points in Taldy-Suu, Sary-Tash and Kara-Kindik; and 3 points in Archa-Bulak, Sary-Mogol, Nura, Irkeshtam and Sufi-Kurgan.

A second earthquake was registered at 3:44 a.m., with an intensity of 3.5 points at the epicenter on the MSK-64 scale.

According to preliminary data, its epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, one kilometer southwest of Bor-Debe village. The earthquake's intensity there was 3.5 points.

A third earthquake was recorded at 4:50 a.m., with an intensity of 4.5 points at the epicenter on the MSK-64 scale.

Its epicenter was located on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border, 8 kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe village, 35 kilometers southeast of Sary-Tash village and 127 kilometers southeast of Osh.

The earthquake's intensity reached 4 points in Bor-Debe and 3 points in Taldy-Suu, Sary-Tash and Kara-Kendik villages.