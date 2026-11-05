Fifth earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan within 24 hours on November 4

The fifth earthquake within 24 hours was recorded in Kyrgyzstan on November 4, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors, measuring approximately magnitude 3.5 on the intensity scale, were recorded at 8:50 p.m.

The epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, six kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe village, 28 kilometers southeast of Sary-Tash village and 126 kilometers southeast of Osh.

The earthquake had an intensity of magnitude 3.5 in Bor-Debe village.

It was reported earlier that four other earthquakes had occurred in the country the previous day.