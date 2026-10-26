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Another earthquake recorded in southern Kyrgyzstan

09:48, 26 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

An earthquake was recorded again in southern Kyrgyzstan, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors, with an intensity of approximately magnitude 3, were recorded at 2:21 a.m. today.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 15 kilometers southeast of Nichke village, 18 kilometers east of Kyzyl-Ozgeryush village and 62 kilometers southeast of Toktogul, the district administrative center.

The earthquake's intensity was approximately magnitude 2 in Kyzyl-Ozgeryush, Nichke and Sary-Bulak villages.

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