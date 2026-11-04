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Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan

17:39, 04 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Another earthquake, the fourth in 24 hours, with an intensity of magnitude 3, was recorded in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the institute, the epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan:

  • 4 kilometers from the village of Bor-Debe;
  • 26 kilometers from the village of Sary-Tash;
  • 123 kilometers from Osh.

The tremors reached an intensity of magnitude 3 in Bor-Debe.

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