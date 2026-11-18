An earthquake with an estimated intensity of magnitude 4.5 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan early this morning, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded at 6:46 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Tajikistan, 32 kilometers southwest of Kara-Teyit village and 102 kilometers southeast of Batken.

The earthquake had an intensity of magnitude 3 in the villages of Kara-Teyit, Karamyk and Shibee.