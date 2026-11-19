An earthquake was recorded early this morning near the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tremors, with an intensity of approximately magnitude 3, were recorded at 5:02 a.m.

The epicenter was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 7 kilometers west of Ormosh village, 10 kilometers north of Kyshtut village and 35 kilometers southeast of the city of Batken.

The earthquake was not felt in Kyrgyzstan.

An earthquake was also recorded yesterday morning near the border between the two republics.