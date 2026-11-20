Five earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Four earthquakes were recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, with another one occurring today, data from the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences say.
Yesterday, tremors with a magnitude from 3 to 3.5 were recorded at 5:02 a.m., 11:56 a.m., 3:20 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. They were reported in Batken, Osh and Naryn regions.
According to seismologists, another earthquake with an intensity of magnitude 3.5 hit the south of the country at 2:39 a.m. today.
The epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, seven kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe village and 125 kilometers southeast of Osh.
The earthquake had an intensity of magnitude 3 in Bor-Debe village.