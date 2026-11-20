Four earthquakes were recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, with another one occurring today, data from the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences say.

Yesterday, tremors with a magnitude from 3 to 3.5 were recorded at 5:02 a.m., 11:56 a.m., 3:20 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. They were reported in Batken, Osh and Naryn regions.

According to seismologists, another earthquake with an intensity of magnitude 3.5 hit the south of the country at 2:39 a.m. today.

The epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, seven kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe village and 125 kilometers southeast of Osh.

The earthquake had an intensity of magnitude 3 in Bor-Debe village.