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Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 recorded on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

09:44, 10 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

An earthquake with an estimated intensity of magnitude 3.5 was recorded on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the institute, the tremors occurred on November 9 at 8:40 a.m.

The epicenter was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 9 kilometers southeast of the village of Bor-Debe.

The earthquake had an intensity of magnitude 3 in the village.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3 occurred in the same area yesterday at 5:14 a.m., 5 kilometers southeast of Bor-Debe.

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