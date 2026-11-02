Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake measuring magnitude 2.5 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan at 1:20 a. m. today, November 2, the Institute of Seismology reported.

According to seismologists, the epicenter was located in Issyk-Kul region, near Zhetim-Bel mountain range.

The earthquake's focus was 7 kilometers northwest of Archaly village, 12 kilometers northeast of Uzun-Bulak village and 47 kilometers southwest of the district center Bokonbaevo.

In Archaly village, the tremors were felt at an intensity of approximately magnitude 2.

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.