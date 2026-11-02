USD87.45EUR97.89RUB1.08
24.kg

Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan

15:29, 02 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

An earthquake measuring magnitude 2.5 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan at 1:20 a. m. today, November 2, the Institute of Seismology reported.

According to seismologists, the epicenter was located in Issyk-Kul region, near Zhetim-Bel mountain range.

The earthquake's focus was 7 kilometers northwest of Archaly village, 12 kilometers northeast of Uzun-Bulak village and 47 kilometers southwest of the district center Bokonbaevo.

In Archaly village, the tremors were felt at an intensity of approximately magnitude 2.

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18