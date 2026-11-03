Earthquake recorded near Balykchy

An earthquake with an estimated intensity of around magnitude 3 was recorded near the city of Balykchy overnight, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The tremors were recorded at 00:45 a.m. on November 3.

The epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 5 kilometers east of Kara-Talaa village, 9 kilometers northwest of Shor-Bulak village and 28 kilometers southeast of Balykchy.

The earthquake's intensity in Kara-Talaa village was estimated at magnitude 2.