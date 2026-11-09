President promises to build new school in Kosh-Dobo

As part of his working visits to the regions, the President of Kyrgyzstan continues to meet with local residents. Sadyr Japarov toured several districts in Chui region.

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Aida Nurakova, a resident of the village of Kosh-Dobo, informed the head of state about an old school that was built back in 1961. According to her, the school building is at least 80 percent dilapidated and structurally unsound.

The President asked the Minister of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, Nurdan Oruntaev, why the school was not included in the list of 111 facilities slated for construction in the near future.

Minister of Education Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva explained that specialists are currently assessing the condition of schools deemed to be in a hazardous state. Once the structural instability is confirmed, such facilities will be added to the list for the construction of new buildings.

Sadyr Japarov dispatched the two officials to the site to evaluate the situation firsthand.

He stated that if the school’s hazardous condition is confirmed, a new one must be built.

«If the structure is still sound and the building can be repaired, we will make a decision based on that. I have made a note of it. Let’s include the school on the list,» the head of state concluded.