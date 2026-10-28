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Long-awaited school opened in Ak-Talaa village in Naryn region

12:26, 28 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A new school named after A. Abdykerimov was opened in Ak-Talaa village, Kochkor district, Naryn region, in time for the start of the new school year. Students are now studying in a new building equipped with modern learning facilities, the Ministry of Construction reported.

Construction began in October 2023. The project was financed from the national budget, with a total cost of 96 million soms.

The school is designed to accommodate 150 students and has a total floor area of 1,351 square meters. It includes modern classrooms, a library, a canteen, an assembly hall and a sports hall.

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The previous school building in Ak-Talaa was built in 1983 through community-led construction. It had neither a sports hall nor a canteen.

The opening of the new school has been a long-awaited event for students and teachers, who can now study and work in more comfortable conditions.

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