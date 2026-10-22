USD87.45EUR98.24RUB1.07
24.kg

High-speed ​​Starlink internet to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan’s schools

18:09, 22 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Twenty-five Starlink terminals have been handed over to schools in various regions of Kyrgyzstan to provide access to high-speed satellite internet. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov attended the handover ceremony.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the equipment was provided by the company free of charge. The initiative is aimed at expanding internet access in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

1792668085648-5c6cd1e8-eb64-4cad-8e70-bc3d4161e02e-photo5391093347545456318wjpg-optimized.webp

 

1792668087836-90a83329-fa79-4623-b930-1df04c245c97-photo5391093347545456317wjpg-optimized.webp

 

1792668143955-85323159-4aa6-4aa3-9282-1c33b9458de1-resized-850x570png-optimized.webp

 

1/3

Ulan Mamatkanov stated that the government is committed to reducing the digital divide and ensuring that all students have equal access to educational resources, regardless of where they live.

A pilot project to introduce satellite internet was launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. Following its implementation, regulations were adopted allowing satellite communication technologies to be used on a permanent basis.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18