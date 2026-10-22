High-speed ​​Starlink internet to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan’s schools

Twenty-five Starlink terminals have been handed over to schools in various regions of Kyrgyzstan to provide access to high-speed satellite internet. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov attended the handover ceremony.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the equipment was provided by the company free of charge. The initiative is aimed at expanding internet access in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

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Ulan Mamatkanov stated that the government is committed to reducing the digital divide and ensuring that all students have equal access to educational resources, regardless of where they live.

A pilot project to introduce satellite internet was launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. Following its implementation, regulations were adopted allowing satellite communication technologies to be used on a permanent basis.