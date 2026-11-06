School for nearly 1 billion soms opened in Osh city

A new secondary school named after Salizhan Zhigitov has been opened in Osh. The school is designed to accommodate 1,200 students. The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, nearly 1 billion soms was allocated from the Stabilization Fund for the construction of the school.

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With classes held in two shifts, the school will be able to accommodate up to 2,500 students. The building has classrooms, a library and a canteen. It also features football, volleyball and basketball courts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kasymaliev recalled that on April 10, President Sadyr Japarov had launched the construction of 10 schools in Osh. One of them has now been commissioned.

The head of the Cabinet also spoke about salary increases for teachers. He said that while 58 billion soms had been allocated for teachers’ salaries in 2025, additional 41 billion soms was provided during the first nine months of 2026.

According to Kasymaliev, the average teacher salary has increased from 25,000 to 50,000 soms.

He instructed officials to ensure that the school adopts the STEM education system, which focuses on the in-depth study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Chairman of the Cabinet also set the task of turning Osh into one of the leading education centers not only in Kyrgyzstan but throughout Central Asia.