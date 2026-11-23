Processing KG OJSC, which was placed under UK sanctions in October, is to be liquidated in Kyrgyzstan. The information was published on the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange website.

According to the announcement, on November 16, the company’s sole shareholder, the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, decided to voluntarily liquidate Processing KG.

Ulan Bukaev, who previously served as chairman of the company’s board, has been appointed liquidator. He has been instructed to carry out the liquidation procedure in accordance with applicable legislation.

Any funds remaining after settlements with creditors are to be transferred to the national budget.

In 2025, 200 million soms in state funds were allocated to increase the company’s authorized capital. MP Dastan Bekeshev opposed the decision.

“I was right. The 200 million soms should not have been invested in Processing KG,” he wrote on social media.

According to Bekeshev, the parliamentary Committee on Budget will review the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution on the company’s liquidation on November 24.

He advised officials to exercise greater care in spending public funds, particularly when purchasing companies and subsequently financing their operations.

Earlier, it was reported that the United Kingdom had added Processing KG OJSC to its sanctions list as part of restrictive measures against Russia.

The UK authorities explained that they had reasonable grounds to suspect that Processing KG was involved in activities benefiting or supporting the Russian government through conducting business of economic significance to the Russian state.