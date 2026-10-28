Kyrgyzstan to launch platform to screen crypto companies for sanctions

Kyrgyzstan is preparing to launch a unified digital platform to screen, license and monitor participants in the virtual asset market. The system will help identify companies and their owners subject to international sanctions, the National Agency for Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic (NAVA) told 24.kg news agency.

According to the agency, the new platform will screen not only cryptocurrency companies but also their executives and ultimate beneficial owners.

Digital verification mechanisms, sanctions lists and blockchain analytics tools will be used for this purpose.

The information collected will be taken into account when reviewing license applications and assessing the risks associated with market participants’ activities.

NAVA said the initiative is aimed at reducing sanctions risks, improving state regulation and introducing international standards in the virtual asset sector.

Cryptocurrency market regulation was discussed at the third meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies, held in September 2026 under the chairmanship of President Sadyr Japarov.

Following the meeting, the authorities were tasked with improving legislation, strengthening oversight and establishing unified risk management mechanisms.

The National Council has endorsed the initiative to launch the digital platform.

According to the agency, the system is also expected to improve information sharing between government bodies and make oversight of the cryptocurrency market more effective.

The launch date, development cost and specific procedures for conducting sanctions checks have not yet been disclosed.