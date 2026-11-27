Tax authorities in Kyrgyzstan have been granted the right to suspend accounts in the electronic invoice system and deregister cash register machines if sanctions-related risks are identified. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the document, such measures may be taken following a submission or notification from an authorized government agency indicating risks to economic or financial stability in connection with the implementation of sanctions policy.

Tax authorities will also be able to suspend accounts in the electronic invoice system if goods listed in electronic invoices are unavailable, documents confirming the origin of products or evidence of actual supplies of goods, works and services are missing, tax returns have not been submitted, or export shipments cannot be verified.

The tax authorities will be entitled to deregister cash register machines without an application from the business owner. Their operation may also be restored without an application once the authorized government agency notifies the tax authorities that the relevant risks are no longer present.

The amendments were introduced pursuant to a presidential decree dated June 3, 2026, appointing the Minister of Economy and Commerce as the president’s special representative for sanctions policy and the minimization of sanctions risks.

The resolution will enter into force in seven days.