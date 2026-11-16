New U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Stephen Gillen assumes duties

Stephen Gillen, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Kyrgyzstan, has officially assumed his diplomatic duties, the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek reported.

According to the embassy, Gillen has taken the oath of office as U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Stephen Gillen is a senior U.S. Foreign Service officer with extensive experience in national security and crisis diplomacy. His professional background and leadership will play an important role in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries during his tenure at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, the statement says.

From February 2021 to June 2024, he served as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

He also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, International Labor Affairs, Security and Human Rights.

Gillen represented the United States at its embassies in Minsk, Baghdad and Sarajevo. He also served as Deputy U.S. Consul General in Erbil, Iraq.

Lesslie Viguerie was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan in 2022 and completed his diplomatic mission in the country earlier this year.