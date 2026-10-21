Kyrgyzstan to shut down more than 100 companies to mitigate sanctions risks

Bakyt Sydykov, the President's Special Representative for Special Assignments (on sanctions policy and the minimization of sanctions risks), met with heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, international partners were briefed on measures being taken to prevent and minimize sanctions risks.

The special representative said that 52 legal entities had ceased operations, compulsory liquidation procedures had been initiated against another 57, and 25 companies were under investigation.

"State-owned banks have decided to terminate services for more than 240 accounts. In addition, international consulting firm Kroll has been engaged to independently assess sanctions compliance systems,” the Ministry of Economy said.

The ministry also noted that measures have been introduced to improve export controls, strengthen the regulation of virtual assets, and preempt potential sanctions-related risks.

The briefing also covered future cooperation with international partners, including information sharing, expert consultations, and the development of joint approaches to preventing sanctions risks.

Due to suspicions of circumventing restrictions imposed on Russia, companies in third countries have increasingly become targets of international sanctions. For instance, the European Union’s 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions included three firms from the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as EcoIslamicBank.

Additionally, the European Union has imposed restrictions on the Bishkek-registered cryptocurrency platform TengriCoin, as well as on Keremet Bank and Capital Bank. A total ban has also been placed on the supply of computer numerical control (CNC) metal-cutting machine tools and advanced communications equipment to the republic.

Between 2024 and 2025, several commercial entities in Kyrgyzstan became subject to various restrictive measures imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Canada. These include Capital Bank of Central Asia, Tolubay Bank, Eurasian Savings Bank, the payment platform A7, and the cryptocurrency exchanges Grinex and Meer. The first sanctions against private companies in the republic were applied in June 2024.