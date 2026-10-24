Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to PRC President over earthquake in Tibet

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping following the loss of life in an earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the presidential press service reported.

«On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died. I share their pain and grief and wish all those injured a speedy recovery,» the message reads.

A powerful earthquake hit Tibet, killing at least 16 people and injuring 46 others, 11 of whom are reported to be in serious condition.