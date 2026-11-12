€200M to be allocated to developing climate-resilient landscapes in Central Asia

A ministerial meeting on the implementation of the regional Climate-Resilient Landscapes in Central Asia (CLiCA) programme was held at the German Climate Pavilion during COP31 in Antalya.

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Akyl Toktobaev attended the meeting and delivered opening remarks, highlighting the programme’s strategic importance for strengthening regional cooperation and improving climate resilience across Central Asia.

He expressed gratitude to the German government, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Green Climate Fund for supporting climate initiatives and contributing to partnerships with Central Asian countries.

Toktobaev placed particular emphasis on the programme’s importance for Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous country with extensive mountain ecosystems and glacier resources that is also highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

He noted that conserving and restoring mountain ecosystems, forests and pastures was essential not only for Kyrgyzstan’s environmental sustainability but also for maintaining water, food and environmental security throughout Central Asia.

The minister also highlighted the comprehensive approach of CLiCA, which provides for the restoration of degraded landscapes, the introduction of climate-resilient farming practices, and improved access for farmers and local communities to financial resources, modern technologies and practical knowledge.

The regional programme envisages mobilizing more than €200 million over seven years. The investments are expected to strengthen climate resilience, restore natural ecosystems, improve land management and enhance local communities’ living conditions.

The implementation of CLiCA is intended to serve as an important example of regional climate cooperation and contribute significantly to a sustainable environmental and socio-economic future for Central Asia.