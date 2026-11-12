Construction Ministers of six countries sign two documents in Bishkek

Following the Second Meeting of Construction Ministers in Central Asia–China format, two joint documents were signed in Bishkek. These documents are aimed at fostering cooperation within the construction sector and implementing joint projects.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Kyrgyzstan, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

As a result of the discussions, the parties signed:

a joint statement following the Second Meeting of Construction Ministers in the Central Asia–China format;

an action plan for developing cooperation in the construction sector for 2027–2028.

The participants reviewed the implementation of the Beijing Initiative, assessed achievements to date, and identified priority areas for future collaboration.

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During the meeting, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services, Nurdan Oruntaev, held bilateral talks with China’s Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong; Uzbekistan’s Minister of Construction, Housing and Communal Services Sherzod Khidoyatov; and the Chairman of the Committee for Architecture and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan, Nizom Yusufi Mirzozoda.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation within the construction industry and carrying out joint initiatives.

The signed documents are intended to serve as a foundation for the systematic development of cooperation among the countries of the region, the fulfillment of reached agreements, and the launch of new joint projects.