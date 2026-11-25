Amendments have been made to the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Code on Offenses in Kyrgyzstan. The new provisions regulate the use of digital evidence, the investigation of cybercrime and the confiscation of virtual assets.

One of the key changes is the formal introduction of the concept of digital evidence. This includes user data, internet traffic information, correspondence, photographs, audio and video recordings that may be used in criminal investigations.

Investigators, prosecutors and courts are required to ensure the preservation of such evidence and prevent its destruction, alteration or unauthorized access.

The law also allows authorities to issue legally binding orders requiring owners of digital data to preserve it for up to 90 days. This period may be extended if necessary.

At the same time, information protected by the confidentiality of correspondence, telephone conversations and private life may be obtained only with the authorization of an investigating judge in cases stipulated by law.

Other amendments concern the confiscation of property. If property subject to confiscation has been concealed, transferred to other persons, destroyed or otherwise made unavailable for seizure, a court may order the confiscation of other property belonging to the convicted person or impose a financial penalty equivalent to its value, subject to statutory restrictions.

The amendments also introduce criminal liability for securities market manipulation. Depending on the severity of the offense, penalties may include fines, disqualification from holding certain positions and imprisonment for up to five years, with confiscation of property.

In addition, the law clarifies liability for unauthorized access to digital systems and resources. The most serious violations, including those involving critical information infrastructure, carry prison sentences of up to five years.

The document also regulates the handling of virtual assets recognized as evidence in criminal cases. They may be transferred to special-purpose wallets or stored using technical means that ensure their safekeeping.

New mechanisms for international cooperation in criminal investigations are also provided. Competent authorities will be able to exchange digital data with foreign countries under international agreements and procedures established by law.