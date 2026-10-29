Crime in Kyrgyzstan rises by 4.3 percent in 2026

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic recorded a 4.3 percent increase in crime rate in 2026, a report by the National Statistical Committee says.

A total of 27,400 crimes were registered in January-September, up 4.3 percent from the same period last year.

Of these, 3,939 were serious and particularly serious crimes, a 1.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Property crimes accounted for the bulk of offenses, making up more than 70 percent of the total.

Crimes against individuals also increased, by 3.2 percent.

The number of murders rose by 14.2 percent, cases involving less serious bodily harm increased by 9.6 percent, and rapes by 8.7 percent.

By contrast, the number of crimes involving serious bodily harm fell by 6.6 percent.

Meanwhile, drug-related offenses involving illicit drug trafficking decreased by 18.5 percent.

During the reporting period, 3,600 crimes were registered in public places. Theft accounted for the largest share at 41.6 percent, followed by hooliganism at 11 percent and robbery at 2.9 percent.

A total of 17,700 people suspected of committing crimes were identified, up 8.3 percent compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Women accounted for 13.8 percent of those identified, while minors made up 4.3 percent.

Of the individuals identified, 65 percent were neither employed nor enrolled in any educational institution.