Kyrgyzstan could earn from hydropower beyond electricity sales — EDB

Kyrgyzstan’s hydropower plants could generate additional revenue not only by producing electricity but also by providing neighboring countries with power system regulation services, representatives of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) said at the presentation of the report «Energy Without Borders: The Architecture of Energy Connectivity in Central Asia.»

According to the bank’s experts, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have significant potential for hydropower flexibility that has yet to be fully utilized.

This refers to the ability of hydropower plants to rapidly increase or reduce electricity generation in response to changing conditions in the power system.

Such flexibility is particularly valuable as solar and wind power capacity expands, since generation from these sources depends on weather conditions.

For example, if solar power generation suddenly drops in one country, hydropower plants in a neighboring state can quickly increase output to help stabilize the power system.

The EDB believes these services should be covered by a separate payment mechanism.

This would allow hydropower plants to earn revenue not only from the electricity they generate but also from helping regulate grid frequency, maintain reserve capacity and ensure reliable power supplies.

However, experts warn that frequent changes in hydropower unit operating modes increase equipment stress and may shorten its service life.

Developing such a market will therefore require harmonized technical standards, transparent settlement mechanisms and economically justified payments for the services provided.

In the longer term, expanded regional cooperation could help Kyrgyzstan make more efficient use of its hydropower capacity while conserving water resources.