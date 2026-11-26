Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and cooperation in the field of civil aviation, the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The document was signed following a bilateral meeting between a delegation from the Kyrgyz aviation authority and Francine Zimmermann, Director of the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA). During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, developing civil aviation, and exploring new areas of collaboration between the two countries’ aviation administrations.

The signed memorandum provides for strengthening professional ties, exchanging experience and expertise, and implementing joint initiatives.

Particular focus will be placed on studying Swiss regulatory practices in civil aviation and aligning Kyrgyzstan’s aviation system with international standards.

The State Civil Aviation Agency noted that the agreements reached are expected to strengthen the industry’s institutional capacity and improve the efficiency of the national aviation system.