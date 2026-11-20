Companies and individual entrepreneurs engaged in booking and selling airline tickets will be required to register in Kyrgyzstan. The mechanism will initially operate as an 11-month pilot project. The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a corresponding resolution.

The requirement will apply to airline ticket agencies, travel agencies, and other businesses involved in booking, issuing, and selling air tickets.

They will have to apply to the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers within 30 calendar days of the resolution coming into force.

The authorities say the initiative aims to regulate the activities of airline ticket sellers, improve passenger service, ensure accurate information about tickets, and protect consumer rights.

The State Civil Aviation Agency will oversee the pilot project. Once it is completed, the agency will assess the results and submit proposals to the Presidential Administration on whether to continue and improve the registration system or abandon it.

There are no exact statistics on the number of airline ticket agencies and travel companies selling air tickets in Kyrgyzstan. However, map services list more than 1,000 airline ticket agencies and travel companies in Bishkek alone.