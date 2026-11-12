Resort for aviation industry employees to be built on Issyk-Kul Lake

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC plans to build a year-round resort complex called Aviator in the village of Ornok, Issyk-Kul region. The company’s head, Manasbek Samidinov, announced this to journalists.

One of the complex’s distinctive features will be a restaurant inside a real Airbus A300 aircraft, whose fuselage was transferred to the company free of charge.

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“We will remove all the engines and avionics that can be sold. The previous owner will take them, while the fuselage, including the entire passenger cabin, will be transferred to us. We will turn it into a holiday guesthouse and restaurant,” Samidinov said.

The complex will be open both to aviation industry employees and the general public.

According to the head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the site will cover approximately 10 hectares. The project includes several buildings, apartments, cottages, townhouses, a 50-meter indoor swimming pool, SPA and fitness centers, banquet and conference halls, as well as sports and children’s playgrounds.

A dedicated management company will be responsible for operating the resort and overseeing its activities.