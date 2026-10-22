Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with President of Swiss National Council

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with President of the Swiss National Council Pierre-André Page to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further engagement, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Kasymaliev noted that Switzerland is one of Kyrgyzstan's important partners in Europe. He expressed interest in strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

To take bilateral relations to a new level, the head of the Cabinet proposed arranging reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two countries and placing particular emphasis on investment cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of interparliamentary ties.

Pierre-André Page thanked the Kyrgyz side for their hospitality and expressed interest in further cooperation in the economy, energy, agriculture, and emergency prevention.

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Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to implement bilateral agreements and development programs, with particular attention to improving Kyrgyzstan's investment climate.

Pierre-André Page also heads the La Landwehr de Fribourg wind orchestra. He arrived in Bishkek with the musicians to take part in a series of cultural events.

Switzerland is one of the major buyers of Kyrgyz gold. In the first eight months of 2026, it purchased more than 5 tonnes of the precious metal worth $707.57 million.