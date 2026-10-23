Switzerland and UN WFP provide Kyrgyzstan’s MES with 5,000 food kits

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic has received 5,000 individual food kits, each designed to provide one person with food for 10 days in an emergency.

According to the Swiss Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the food stocks were formed with the support of the Swiss government and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and stored in the ministry’s warehouses.

The kits contain locally produced food items that do not require cooking. They are intended to provide rapid assistance to people affected by natural disasters.

Pre-positioning the supplies is expected to speed up food deliveries, including to remote mountain communities where weather conditions and road infrastructure can make it difficult to transport essential goods.

As part of the project, two warehouses operated by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, in Osh and the village of Sadovoye, were also renovated and equipped.

This will ensure proper food storage conditions and enable aid consignments to be prepared more quickly for delivery to affected people.