Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for private aircraft and helicopters

A revised set of aviation regulations for aircraft and helicopters operating international flights outside commercial air transport has been drafted in Kyrgyzstan. The document was prepared by the State Civil Aviation Agency to bring national legislation into line with international safety standards.

The draft order provides for updates to the rules governing the operation of general aviation aircraft, including private planes and helicopters.

One of the proposed changes is a recommendation to equip large and turbojet aircraft with runway overrun awareness and alerting systems (ROAAS). The equipment is intended to help flight crews identify potential risks during landing in a timely manner.

The draft also proposes updating requirements for pilot training, aircraft airworthiness, onboard equipment, navigation systems and flight documentation.

The State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan also proposes strengthening safeguards for information recorded by aircraft and helicopter flight recorders, commonly known as black boxes.

In particular, recordings of pilot communications and flight parameters, as well as their transcripts, would be used exclusively for flight safety purposes.

The revised rules would also clarify requirements for international flight planning, taking weather conditions into account, crew actions during flights and the use of electronic flight bags.

The State Civil Aviation Agency said the current regulations do not fully reflect the development of modern aviation technologies or updated international standards.

The new version was drafted in accordance with Amendment 43 to the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), adopted on March 27, 2026.

The document is intended to address shortcomings identified during international aviation audits and assessment missions.

According to the explanatory note, the draft underwent public discussion from September 11 to 26, 2026. No comments or proposals were received.