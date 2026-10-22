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Music instead of diplomacy: Kyrgyz and Swiss orchestras hold joint parade

15:44, 22 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A ceremonial march-past featuring the Orchestra of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Swiss wind orchestra La Landwehr de Fribourg, which has a history spanning more than 220 years, was held in Bishkek, the Zhogorku Kenesh reported.

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Members of Parliament Gulya Kozhokulova, Nurzhamal Torobekova, Aigul Akhmedova, and Zhyldyz Egenberdieva attended the event.

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The joint performance took place as part of the visit to Kyrgyzstan by Pierre-André Page, President of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly.

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Speaking at the event, MP Gulya Kozhokulova noted that Kyrgyzstan highly values its friendly relations with Switzerland. According to her, cooperation between the two countries covers politics, interparliamentary ties, the economy, energy, public administration, and climate change.

She emphasized that both countries are mountainous states and share an interest in joint programs aimed at sustainable development of mountain regions.

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"May the melody of friendship heard here today become another beautiful symbol of mutual respect, trust, and unity between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland,” Gulya Kozhokulova said.

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