Kyrgyzstan’s MES team competes at World Championship in Baku

A nine-member team from Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is taking part in the World Fire and Rescue Sports Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry's press center, competitions in the assault ladder climb to the fourth floor of a training tower were held on November 4.

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In this discipline, athletes demonstrated their speed, agility, strength and professional skills as they raced against the clock.

The championship features several disciplines:

Assault ladder climb to the second and fourth floors of a training tower;

100-meter obstacle course;

4×100-meter fire relay;

Combat deployment.

The World Championship is being held from November 2 to 8.