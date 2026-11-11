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Emergency Situations Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev severely reprimanded

14:07, 11 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has issued a severe reprimand to Minister of Emergency Situations Kanatbek Chynybaev. The head of state has signed the relevant order.

According to the presidential administration, the disciplinary action was imposed for the minister’s improper performance of his assigned duties.

The official statement does not specify which particular violations prompted the severe reprimand.

As previously reported, the work of rescue services came under public scrutiny following the death of 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov, who went missing in Ala-Archa Gorge. The teenager’s body was subsequently found.

In the wake of the tragedy, members of the public criticized the Ministry of Emergency Situations and called for Kanatbek Chynybaev’s resignation.

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