Who will appoint Ambassadors and Consuls General? Kyrgyzstan changes rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the regulations governing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The changes concern the appointment of diplomats, the awarding of diplomatic ranks and the ministry's powers in international relations. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document amends Government Resolution No. 113 of February 20, 2012, concerning the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

One of the key changes concerns the appointment of consuls general. Under the revised regulations, the foreign minister appoints Kyrgyzstan's consuls general subject to approval by the president.

At the same time, the foreign minister independently appoints and dismisses heads of consular offices and honorary consuls in foreign countries in accordance with the established procedure.

The amendments also clarify the procedure for appointing ambassadors. The foreign minister submits nominations for extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors and Kyrgyzstan's permanent representatives to the president, as well as proposals for their dismissal.

In addition, the foreign minister is now authorized to award diplomatic ranks ranging from attaché to first-class counsellor and to revoke them. Proposals for awarding the highest diplomatic ranks, honorary titles and state awards are submitted to the president.

The list of issues on which the Foreign Ministry may submit proposals to the head of state has also been expanded. These include recognition of foreign states and governments, the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the opening, suspension of operations and closure of diplomatic missions and consular offices.

The ministry will also be able to submit proposals to the president, the speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh and the Cabinet Chairman on Kyrgyzstan's membership in international organizations.

The ministry's areas of responsibility have been further clarified to include participation in developing and implementing state policy on national security, defense, the use of natural resources and water and energy resources, environmental protection, attracting foreign investment and tourists, foreign trade and migration.

The amendments also revise the Foreign Ministry's responsibilities for ensuring diplomatic protocol during official visits by Kyrgyzstan's leadership abroad and visits by high-level foreign delegations to the country.

The Cabinet explained that the changes were introduced to bring regulations into line with amendments to the Law on the Diplomatic Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.